We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m.
Last Sunday’s services were canceled because of the stormy weather. Focusing on the scriptures from 1 Corinthians 1:1-9 and John 1:29-42, Pastor Mike Thorpe would have addressed how we might welcome everyone into our church communities despite the fact that we might not agree on some issues. You can view the full sermon on our website: wolcottvtumc.org.
The church, Ballet Wolcott and the Wolcott Historical Society are planning a special Black History Month community event on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Wolcott Town Hall to celebrate the Rev. George S. Brown’s legacy in Wolcott and his missionary work in Africa — featuring a dinner with African food, African dancing by Ballet Wolcott and a short presentation on Rev. Brown’s ministry in Africa and Wolcott.
The outside walls in the fellowship hall have now been insulated and walls in the kitchen and the fellowship hall have been covered with sheetrock. Once this phase is complete, we will be raising funds to paint and repair the exterior of the building. If you would like to support our historic restoration project, you may send a check marked, “Historic Restoration Fund,” to P.O. Box 94, Wolcott, VT 05680, or go to our website and click on the “giving” tab.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson