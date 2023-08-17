On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe continued with the story of Jacob and his family, Genesis 37:1-4, 12-28, focusing on Jacob’s favorite son, Joseph, whose brothers, out of jealousy, sold him to some Ishmaelite traders who took him to Egypt. This would not be the end of that story, however. More on that next week.
In the gospel lesson from Matthew (Chapter 14:22-33) Peter tries to walk on water as did Jesus but began to sink until he called on Jesus to save him. We, too, may sometimes find ourselves, amid a storm, needing to reach out to Christ for his reassurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.