We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m.
Focusing on the scriptures from 1 Corinthians 1:18-31. in which Paul points out that God does not usually call those who are wise or powerful by human standards. and Matthew 5:1-12 (The Beatitudes), Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on not judging those who may wish to become a part of our congregations by the way that they dress, how much money or education they may have, or by outward appearance, but by their genuineness and actions on behalf of Christ. You can view the full sermon on our website: wolcottvtumc.org.
We hope you are planning to attend a special Black History Month community event on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Wolcott Town Hall, co-sponsored by the church, Ballet Wolcott, and the Wolcott Historical Society, featuring a dinner with African food (and a few American dishes, as well), African dancing by Ballet Wolcott, and a short presentation on Rev. George S. Brown’s ministry in Africa and Wolcott. The entire event will last no more than two hours. Cost: $10 for adults; $5 for children 5-12; and children under 5 eat free. Come, bring a friend, and enjoy a unique piece of Wolcott’s history, and have fun in the process.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson