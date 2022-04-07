This past Sunday, the 5th Sunday of Lent, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the story in John 12:1-8, in which Mary welcomes Jesus into her home and anoints his feet with expensive perfume to say thank you for the raising of her brother from the dead.
Judas, however, criticizes her for wasting the perfume instead of selling it and giving the money to the poor. Jesus, however, praises Mary for her generosity and hospitality. The pastor used that as a segue to discuss the issue of homelessness, which people here in Lamoille County currently face, and the need to reach and assist them.
The entire service and Thorpe’s message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently worshipping both in-person and online. You can find the link on our website.
Next Sunday, April 10, is Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week. We will celebrate next week with a service of the palms as we look forward to our Maundy Thursday and Good Friday service, which will be held on Thursday, April 14, at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 17 will be our glorious Easter celebration. Everyone is welcome to join us, either in-person or on Zoom, for any of these services.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
