In his message on the second Sunday of Easter, Pastor Mike focused on Psalm 16, particularly King David’s words, “Protect me, O God, for in you I take refuge,” and “You are my Lord, I have no good apart from you.” Pastor Mike raised the question about what David might have been going through in his life as he spoke these words and encouraged us to remember those words, as well. “Let us remain strong in this time before the end of our period of social isolation. Let us continue with patience. Let us keep David’s words before us: ‘Therefore my heart is glad and my soul rejoices; my body also rests secure. For you do not give me up to Sheol, or let your faithful one see the Pit. You show me the path of life. In your presence there is fullness of joy; in your right hand are pleasures forevermore.’” (Psalm 16:9-11)
You can view the entire worship service and sermon on our website: www.wolcottvtumc.org.
When you go to the website, you will also see pictures of the progress which we are making on the restoration of our kitchen. The project is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we look forward to the finalization of the work inside of the church sometime in the months ahead.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson