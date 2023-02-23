Last Sunday Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passage from Matthew 17:1-9 in which Jesus, Peter, James and John go up on a mountain to pray. While there, Jesus is transformed before them and the light and love of God shown through Jesus, so that he glowed. God then spoke to them, confirming that Jesus truly was God's Son and admonishing them to listen to him. Just so, we, too, need to listen to Jesus and let God’s love shine through us, as well. You can read Pastor Mike’s entire message along with the service on our website: www.wolcottvtumc.org.
You are cordially invited to a Black History Month event at the church on Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate and share the story of our founding pastor, the Rev. George S. Brown, the only Black pastor known to have organized a white United Methodist church in the United States. Come and learn more about this unique piece of Wolcott’s history. Light refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.