This past Pentecost Sunday, we continued our worship with Pastor Mike Thorpe via zoom. Pastor Mike focused on the passages from John 7: 37-39 (Jesus promises the Holy Spirit will come upon the disciples) Acts 2:1-21 (when the Holy Spirit did come upon the disciples on the day of Pentecost) and 1 Corinthians 12:3-13 (the variety of gifts of the Holy Spirit.)
He pointed out that the gifts of the Holy Spirit are available to all of us and prayed that we might be open to receiving the gifts that the Holy Spirit might be pouring out on us and then sharing those with all whom we meet. The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at www.wolcottvtumc.org. If you would like to join our Sunday morning zoom gathering, you can go to our website and find the invitation there, as well.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson