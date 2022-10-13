On Sunday Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the theme of healing lepers found in Jeremiah 5:1-3, 7-15c (the healing of Naaman) and in the Gospel of Luke 17:11-19 (the healing of the 10 lepers).
In the passage from Jeremiah, Naaman is asked to bathe seven times; once he does that, he is healed. In Luke Jesus heals 10 lepers after sending them off to the priest to pass inspection. In both lessons, mercy and healing are offered without judgement.
We, too, are asked to accept others with that same mercy and lack of judgement, which can also sometimes lead to healing. Thorpe’s entire message can be heard on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Problems with the lift prevented completion of the exterior work on the church building this past week. We are praying that with a new lift the work can finally be completed this week.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
