On Easter Sunday, Pastor Mike reminded us of what it might have felt like to have been Mary Magdalene, who lost a good friend to death on the cross and then went to the grave on Sunday morning, only to find it empty (John 20:1-18).
And then, what it meant to her and to all of us to realize that God was able to overcome death with his amazing love for us and breathe new life into Jesus. And what that means for our lives today and how we should treat others in our life. Jesus died that we might know forgiveness for our sins and have a new beginning every day of our life.
You can read the entire service and Pastor Mike’s sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for Sunday morning zoom services, held at 10 a.m.
Weekly food distributions continue every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m.
Phase seven of our Historic Restoration Project will continue in the coming weeks. If you would like to help support our project, you may send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05661 or go to our website and click on the giving tab.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
