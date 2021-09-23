For the past two Sundays, pastor Mike Thorpe and his wife, Laurie, have been on vacation, and we have been worshipping either online or live at church services of our choice.
We will return to live worship again next week, Sept. 26, at our regular time, 10 a.m. The service will also be broadcast on Zoom as well. Go to wolcottvtumc.org to find the link for the service.
Work on painting the exterior of the building has been delayed due to the injury of one of the workers and vacation schedules of others. Painting should commence again very soon.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.