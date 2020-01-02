We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m., and come as you are, wherever you are on your spiritual journey.
We celebrated the first Sunday after Christmas with the singing of favorite Christmas carols. Pastor Mike Thorpe’s sermon focused on the scriptures from Isaiah 63:7-9 (a word of hope for God’s people) and Matthew 2:13-23 (the flight of the Holy Family into Egypt after being warned by the angel that Herod was seeking the child), discussing how we learn to continue to have hope in times of difficulty and stress. See the full sermon on our website: wolcottvtumc.org.
We at the Wolcott UMC pray that all of you had a blessed Christmas and will have a happy and healthy 2020.
Shortly after the new year, we will resume work on framing up the walls in the kitchen and putting insulation into the outer walls in the fellowship hall. If you would like to make a year-end gift to support our historic restoration project, you may send a check marked “Historic Restoration Fund” to the church or go to our website and click on the “giving” tab.
Many thanks to everyone who supported our missions projects and historic restoration project during 2019.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson