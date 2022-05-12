On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passages from John 10:22-30, Acts 9:36-43 and Revelation 7: 9-17. In the passage from Revelation, we hear that the number of people who will eventually be saved by their relationship with Jesus Christ will be infinite, coming from every tribe and every nation, not just from the Jews.
In John, Jesus points out to the Pharisees in that everyone who hears his voice and chooses to follow him, not just Jewish people, has the possibility of eternal life. In Acts, we read that a woman named Tabitha, who had nurtured many women around her, was able to hear Peter’s voice, telling her to “get up,” and she is offered new life.
Thorpe also reminded us that it was Mother’s Day, remembering the many women who have given birth and then nurtured those lives, as well as others who may have had difficulty with that nurturing. Of course, there are woman, not unlike Tabitha, who may not have given birth, but have been able to nurture those around them who needed that nurturing love. The entire sermon can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently worshipping both in-person and online. Find the link on our website.
If you need the services of a pastor, call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.