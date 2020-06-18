This past Sunday, the second Sunday of Pentecost, we continued our worship with Pastor Mike Thorpe via zoom, focusing on the scripture from Matthew 29:35-10:8, in which Jesus sends out his disciples to spread the gospel for the first time. Pastor Mike pointed out that he did not send them to the Gentiles first, but to his own people, the Jews, “the lost sheep of Israel,” to minister to them, and to tell them that “The Kingdom of God has come near.” He wanted them to know God’s power; he wants them to show his chosen people the power that can be among them. Just so, in these unusual times in which we find ourselves, we are all being called to share the Word of God with those with whom we come in contact in new and different ways. The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at www.wolcottvtumc.org. If you would like to join our Sunday morning zoom gathering, you can go to our website and find the invitation there, as well.
Following the service, at noon, about a dozen or more cars and fire trucks from Hardwick and Woodbury, as well as Wolcott, drove down through the middle of town, past Arlo Sterner’s home to bid one last farewell to the venerable man, who was so well-known to the residents of Wolcott and beyond.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson