On the 12th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused primarily on the passage from Romans 12:1-8 in which Paul encourages us to immerse ourselves fully in who God in Christ wants us to be — to use the unique gifts that God gives to each one of us to then support and build up the whole body of Christ, so that no one is left alone to deal with the stresses that come to each of us in this life.
He used the 12-step programs of AA/NA as an example of how some folks are able to live out that scripture. The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Next week, Sunday, Aug. 30, live worship will be held at Rev. Pat’s home in Morrisville, weather permitting, as well as on Zoom, which can be accessed on our website.
Following the worship service, the folks from Wolcott will meet to make further plans to move back into our church building by no later that Oct. 1 and for the takeout dinner we are planning on Sept. 26. Check back here for more details in the weeks ahead.
Phase six of our historic restoration project — re-clapboarding and insulating the front of the building — will begin soon. Check our website for details on how you can continue to support us during the pandemic.
If you need the services of a pastor this week, you may call Rev. Pat at 802-888-2185.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
