On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passage from Acts 16:19-15 where Paul and his associates are called to Macedonia. He used the very creative format of receiving a telephone call, which turned out to be from God, to address how we are often called to do God’s work in very creative ways.
Further, the conversation also spoke to how God often calls unexpected people — even those who may be considered unacceptable — to carry out God’s work. The entire sermon can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We hold a bake and yard sale on Friday and Saturday, June 24 and 25, to benefit LACiNg Up for Cancer and a new floor for our fellowship hall. If you have items that you would like to donate or would like to bake for the yard sale, contact Sherry Anderson at 802-888-7836 or Pat Thompson at 802-888-2185.
It is our plan to begin work on the exterior of the building during the week of June 1, to finish the needed work on the back wall and all the final painting. If you would like to donate to our historic restoration project, send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, or go to our website and click on the giving tab.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
