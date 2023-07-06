As we looked forward to celebrating the 4th of July, Pastor Mike Thorpe last Sunday focused on the “legacy” that we will leave behind us. In our lesson from Romans 7:15-25, Paul struggles with whether to live by the law of the Scriptures, which he knows, or the law of love which Jesus gave to us.
Jesus says in Matthew 11:29-30, “Put on my yoke, and learn from me. I’m gentle and humble. And you will find rest for yourselves. My yoke is easy to bear, and my burden is light.”
Nevertheless, often, like Paul, we don’t seem to find it easy to love all of God’s children and include them in our lives — wherever that may take us. It is much easier to simply relate to those who look like us, act like us or enjoy the same things which we do. You can read the entire message at wolcottvtumc.org.
If you have need of meeting space for a group, contact Rev. Pat at 802-888-2185 for more information. If you have the need of a pastor, you may call the pastor at 802-355-9574.
