As we looked forward to celebrating the 4th of July, Pastor Mike Thorpe last Sunday focused on the “legacy” that we will leave behind us. In our lesson from Romans 7:15-25, Paul struggles with whether to live by the law of the Scriptures, which he knows, or the law of love which Jesus gave to us.

Jesus says in Matthew 11:29-30, “Put on my yoke, and learn from me. I’m gentle and humble. And you will find rest for yourselves. My yoke is easy to bear, and my burden is light.”

