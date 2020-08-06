On the 9th Sunday of Pentecost, worship was scheduled to be held at Rev. Pat’s and Vernon’s home along with a Zoom service. Because of the rainy weather, we worshipped only with Zoom.
Pastor Mike focused on the scripture from Matthew 14:13-21, the feeding of the five thousand and more. As Jesus blessed five loaves and two fish and gave them back to the disciples to feed the more than 5,000 people who were gathered to hear Jesus preach and experience his healing, so we, too, can be a part of helping to feed and serve people with whom we come in contact who are in need — if we only open our hearts to Jesus and his many blessings in our lives.
The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Next week the live service will be held outside at Binghamville church, weather permitting, along with the zoom service. The Ad Council meeting scheduled after worship today will be held at the Wolcott UMC on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 9:30 a.m.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.