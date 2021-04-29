On the 4th Sunday of Easter, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from John 10:11-18: Jesus as the good shepherd, where Jesus points out that as opposed to someone who is just a hired hand, the good shepherd loves all the sheep and has an investment in assuring that they are well-cared for and safe.
When we open our hearts to Jesus and follow his voice — rather than listening to the many other voices around us — we come to know the love and peace of the one who loves us deeply. You can read the entire service and Pastor Mike’s sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for Sunday morning Zoom services at 10 a.m.
Weekly food distributions will continue every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. at least through the end of June.
Phase seven of our historic restoration project will be finished this week and you can see pictures on our website. If you would like to help support our project, send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05661, or go to the website and click on the giving tab.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
