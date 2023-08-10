On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe addressed the continuing story of Jacob in Genesis 32:22-31 and the story in Matthew 14:13-21 when a huge crowd was fed with just five loaves and two fish. Jacob, who had successfully managed to wrestle the family inheritance from his older brother Esau as well as the right to preferred wife, Rachel, after having been tricked by his father-in-law Laban, now finds himself wrestling with an unknown being, likely God, from whom he obtains both a blessing and a new name, Israel, persisting through the most difficult of circumstances.
In Matthew, after the disciples urge Jesus to dismiss the crowd so they can find food, Jesus tells the disciples to feed the crowd themselves which does happen after Jesus blesses what is available: five loaves and two fish. We are also challenged to feed those who are hungry, which happens regularly through the Breakfast on Us program at the United Community Church of Morrisville.
