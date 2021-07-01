This past Sunday, the fifth Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the scripture from the Gospel of Mark (5:21-43) in which Jesus heals the daughter of the local synagogue leader, Jairus, with a touch and a woman who had been ill for many years was healed when she touched his robe.
Touch is important today, as well. We never know when Jesus may work through us so that we may “touch” someone with a kind word, a smile or sharing what we have. We may be touched in the same way by others, as well.
You can read the entire service and sermon on our website, wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services, at 10 a.m.
Preparation for the painting of the exterior of the building should begin this week.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
