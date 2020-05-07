This past Sunday, we once again worshipped with Pastor Mike Thorpe via Zoom, more of us joining this time with some of his parishioners from the Binghamville Church, as well. In his message on the fourth Sunday of Easter, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from John 10:1-10, where Jesus talks about his role as the good shepherd, how the shepherd calls his sheep by name and how they, then, know his voice, and follow him. Jesus is our good shepherd, who calls us by name, and when we hear his voice and respond, we can, indeed, have life to the fullest. You can read the worship service and sermon on our website: www.wolcottvtumc.org.
When you go to the website, you will also see pictures of the progress which we are making on the restoration of our kitchen. As construction workers are able to go back to work, the work inside of the church will resume in the weeks ahead, with finish work on the cabinets and painting of the front hall. Watch the website for additional pictures as more work is completed.
If you need the services of a pastor, you call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson