On Sunday in the lesson from Isaiah 65:17-25, “God promised a new day for Jerusalem and her people — a day of prosperity, peace and blessings for those who believe.”
But Pastor Mike Thorpe pointed out that in his second letter to the newly formed community in Thessalonica (3:6-13), Paul addressed some who were enjoying God’s blessings without putting in any effort of their own and taking advantage of other’s hard work. Paul says that’s not the way to be blessed and that each of us must earn our own living while helping others along the way. With this, we set an example for others.
Finally, Jesus warns us in Luke 21:5-19 that we must continue doing this until the day the Lord returns and be careful of false prophets. We must continue to do the Lord’s work while we are able. Thorpe’s entire message is available at wolcottvtumc.org.
The church is currently offering the space in the building for events such as meetings, birthday parties or other interests you might have. For more information, call Rev. Pat Thompson at 802-888-2185 or email pajt8817@aol.com. If you need the services of a pastor, call the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
