On the 3rd Sunday of Easter, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from Luke 24:36-48 (similar to last week’s passage from John) when Jesus first appeared to the disciples after his resurrection. This time, Jesus invited the disciples to place their hands in his wounds and know that it was really him.
After this experience, the disciples were able to witness that they had, indeed, seen Jesus. We have to take that whole story on faith, but the testimony of witnesses handed down through the ages helps us to do that. And, as we then experience the presence of Jesus in our own lives, we can witness to others and help them to come to believe.
You can read the entire service and Pastor Mike’s sermon on at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for Sunday morning Zoom services, 10 a.m.
Weekly food distributions continue every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m.
Phase Seven of our historic restoration project will be finished this week and you can see pictures on our website. If you would like to help support our project, send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05661, or go to the website and click on the giving tab.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
