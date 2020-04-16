In his message on Easter Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused the resurrection story from the Gospel of John, especially the role of Mary Magdalene in bringing the good news that Jesus was alive to rest of Jesus’ disciples. He noted how Mary’s grief was turned into joy after she met Jesus in the garden on that first Easter morning. A joy that we, too, can experience when we open our lives to the love of God through Jesus Christ.
As we open ourselves to the possibilities of Christ’s love for us, we learn new ways to love and work with each other in this world. It’s a message that can help us find the strength we need in these uncertain days in which we are living. You can view the entire worship service and sermon on our website — wolcottvtumc.org.
You can also see there a picture of our newly installed kitchen cabinets, sink and countertops. Although our restoration project is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, we hope to have the kitchen and fellowship hall finished by the fall, so that we can offer the use of our newly renovated space to area groups who need a warm, inviting space to meetings or events.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson