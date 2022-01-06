This past Sunday, Dec. 2, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the Scripture from the Gospel of John, Chapter 1:1-18, in which John discusses how Jesus, came into this world to bring light into a world of darkness, and to shine that light on the love which God has for all people.
Nevertheless, many people fail to recognize and accept all that light and love can and should mean to this world and continue to live in darkness. One example is those who continue to refuse to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and are now contracting the virus far and wide and spreading it to others unnecessarily.
As we continue to light our Christmas trees until Epiphany, Thursday, Jan. 6, let us open our hearts and share light and love with all we come into contact in the days ahead in all the ways that we can do so. The entire service and a link to our Zoom service can be found on at wolcottvtumc.org.
We wish all of you a blessed and healthy 2022. In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.