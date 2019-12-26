We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m., and come as you are, wherever you are on your spiritual journey.
On Sunday we celebrated the Fourth Sunday in Advent — Trust. Pastor Mike Thorpe’s sermon focused on the scriptures from Isaiah 7:10-16 (the prophesy of a child to be born) and Matthew 1:18-25 (the birth of Jesus from the point of view of Joseph), discussing how we learn to trust God in times of difficulty and stress. See the full sermon on our website: wolcottvtumc.org.
Our annual traditional Christmas Candlelight Service of lessons and carols was held on Sunday evening. A freewill offering was taken to benefit Capstone’s Fuel Your Neighbor Fund. If you would like to support our mission giving, please send a check marked “Fuel Your Neighbor Fund” to P.O. Box 94, Wolcott, VT 05680.
Early in the new year, we will resume work on framing up the walls in the kitchen and putting insulation into the outer walls in the fellowship hall. If you would like to make a year-end gift to support our historic restoration project, you may send a check marked “Historic Restoration Fund” to the address above or go to our website and click on the “giving” tab.
Many thanks to everyone who has supported our missions projects and historic restoration project during 2019.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson