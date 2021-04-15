On the second Sunday of Easter, Pastor Mike focused on the familiar passage where Jesus first appeared to the disciples after his resurrection, and Thomas, not present at the time, said that he would not believe that Jesus was alive until he saw for himself, until he could place in hands in Jesus’ wounds and know for sure that it was Jesus. (John 21:19-31)
Pastor Mike discussed how natural it is for us to want to see in order to believe. For some, having faith in Jesus comes easily, but for others it is harder, sometimes happening only in the midst of difficulties that cause them to open their hearts and let Jesus in; sometimes by witnessing how others’ faith in Jesus has brought them strength.
You can read the entire service and Pastor Mike’s sermon on our website at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services, held at 10 a.m.
Weekly food distributions continue every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m.
Phase Seven of our Historic Restoration Project is nearly finished. If you would like to help support our project, send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05661, or go to our website and click on the giving tab.
If you need the services of a pastor, call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
