This past Sunday, we once again worshipped with Pastor Mike Thrope via Zoom, even more of us joining this time with some of his parishioners from the Binghamville Church, as well.
In his message for Mother’s Day, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from John 14:1-14, where Jesus says, “I am the way, and the truth and the life.”
Using both woodpeckers and bears as examples, Pastor Mike told stories of how animals teach their children the right path to follow in order to survive and thrive in their lives. So do our human mothers teach us to follow the right path in our lives, as will Jesus teach us the path that God wants us to travel in order for us to live our lives as faithful disciples, as well.
Prayers followed for mothers and families on this Mother’s Day. You can read the worship service and sermon on our website: wolcottvtumc.org.
When you go to the website, you will also see pictures of the progress which we are making on the restoration of our kitchen. As construction workers are now able to go back to work, the work inside of the church will resume in the weeks ahead with finish work on the cabinets and painting of the front hall. Watch the website for additional pictures, as more work is completed.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson