On the 11th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike and Laurie were on vacation. Pastor Mike, however, did provide a worship service and message focused primarily on the passage from Matthew 15:1-28 in which Jesus says that it is not food that we take into our mouths that makes us unclean, but the words that come out of our mouth, that flow from the heart, that make us unclean.
Jesus then, surprisingly, goes on to ignore a woman from outside the Jewish faith who comes begging for help for her daughter who is possessed. When she persists, however, Jesus finally allows the love of God to flow from his heart, and recognizing both the shrewdness and the faith of this woman, heals her daughter; thus, teaching us that, in fact, all people are children of God and worthy of both God’s and our love.
The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Next week, Aug. 23, live worship will be held at Binghamville, weather permitting, as well as on Zoom, which can be accessed on our website.
Phase Six of our historic restoration project — re-clapboarding and insulating the front of the building — will begin soon. Check our website for details on how you can continue to support our work during the pandemic.
If you need the services of a pastor this week, you may call Rev. Pat at 802-888-2185.
— Pat Thompson
