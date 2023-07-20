As many of you are probably aware by now, the first floor of our church building was flooded, and we are just in the early stages of dealing with water mitigation, contacting the insurance company and water mitigation companies, and other things.
Until we have a visit from the insurance adjuster and representative from the water mitigation company, the building will be closed for further use, both for worship and for use by outside groups. We want to be sure that there is nothing in the building that will cause any health issues for anyone.
