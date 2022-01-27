This past Sunday Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on 1 Corinthians 12:12-31a in which Paul discusses the human body, noting that it is made up of many parts, each of which has its own unique function needed by the other parts of the body for the body to perform at its very best.
Just so it is within the church. Everyone has his or her own spiritual gifts, and all gifts are needed for the church to function at its best. No one body part nor one spiritual gift is more important than another.
Sometimes, we may lose the function of one or more of our body parts or a particular congregation may be lacking someone with a particular gift, and we may need to help each other out in those circumstances. But that is why every person’s gifts are important and everyone should be included equally, no matter the race or religious beliefs or particular spiritual gifts. The entire service and message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
For the remainder of January, we will continue to worship remotely. Watch this column for information regarding worship in February. Find a link on the website.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may Thorpe at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
