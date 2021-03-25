On the 5th Sunday of Lent, Pastor Mike first focused on the passage from Jeremiah 31:31-34 where God promises to make a new covenant with the people in which his law is not written down but written on their hearts.
He explained how Jesus is the new covenant, and his law is love and it is, indeed, written on our hearts. As we practice God’s love, others will also come to know God’s love. You can view the entire service and Pastor Mike’s message at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for our Sunday morning Zoom services, which you are invited to join at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday mornings.
Weekly food distributions continue every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 pm.. For more information, call Rev. Pat Thompson at 888-2185 or email pajt8817@aol.com.
Phase seven of our historic restoration project will continue this week — removing the upper clapboards from the east, west and front sides of our building, blowing in insulation and replacing with pre-primed spruce clapboards. If you would like to help support our project, you may send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05661 or go to our website and click on the giving tab.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
