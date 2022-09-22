Rev. Pat Thompson led worship Sunday, focusing on the passage from Jeremiah 8:18-9:1 where Jeremiah cries out to God over the way the people have turned away from their God because they believe they have been abandoned by him, and the puzzling parable of the dishonest manager in Luke 16:1-9.
Thompson addressed the ways we sometimes respond to the adversities that inevitably challenge us. We may also give up and turn away from God, or we can react as the manager in Luke, who reached out to reduce the debts of those he managed, thus making things better for them, himself and his boss, as well.
She then lifted up the folks in the congregation who undertook an expensive renovation of their church while still maintaining a strong focus on missions as well. Then, even during the pandemic, they continued to maintain church functions, fund mission projects and continue the restoration, always believing that God was with them. See the entire message at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are still waiting for a few sunny days to finish the exterior work on the building this fall.
If you need the services of a pastor, contact Thompson at 802-888-2185.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
