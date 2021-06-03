Sunday was Trinity Sunday and Pastor Mike led live worship at the church for the first time since September. He focused on the passage from John 3:1-17 in which Nicodemus went to see Jesus under the cover of darkness to try to find out more about this rabbi who was causing such a stir.
Jesus tells him that he must be born again or born anew by the water and Spirit. Though Nicodemus seems to have difficulty understanding, Pastor Mike pointed out that in the end it was Nicodemus who also followed Jesus to the grave.
You can read the entire service and sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for Sunday morning Zoom services at 10 a.m.
We will hold live services at the Wolcott church on the first, third and fifth Sundays of the month, with services at the Binghamville church on the second and fourth Sundays for the time being, while continuing with Zoom every Sunday as well. We will worship again at Wolcott next week on the on Sunday, June 6.
Weekly food distributions will continue every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. at least through the end of June.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
