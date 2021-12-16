This past Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the fact that the third Sunday of Advent is one of joy, the joy of knowing Jesus Christ in our lives and all that can mean to us. He talked about the place that we call home — the place where we experience joy, the place that is not necessarily a fixture, but somewhere that when we go there, we feel love and joy.
“Lord, help us to enjoy each other with joy, hope and peace. Help us to love each other in a manner that helps us to recognize and share joy,” as we look forward to celebrating the birth of Jesus once again. The entire service and a link to Zoom (if you cannot attend live) can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We will hold our annual candle lighting service on Sunday, Dec. 19, 6 p.m., both in-person and on Zoom. Due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers, we ask that everyone wear a mask. We will be taking our usual special offering to support Capstone’s Fuel Your Neighbor Fund. If you would like to support this effort, but cannot attend our service in person, send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05680.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
