On the 6th Sunday of Easter, Mother’s Day, Pastor Mike talked about the love that mothers give to their children and those around them and the love they receive in return, comparing a mother’s love to the love that Christ had for us.
He acknowledged, however, that not all mothers are as loving as they should be and are not always loved in return as they should be. He also acknowledged that there are many women who may never know the joys and struggles of motherhood, who still give of themselves to others with the same love that Christ loved us.
There are many ways of being mothers.
You can read the entire service and Pastor Mike’s sermon at wolcottvtumc.org, where you can also find the link for Sunday morning Zoom services, 10 a.m. Sunday mornings.
Weekly food distributions will continue every Friday afternoon from 3:30-5 p.m. at least through the end of June.
It is currently our plan to complete the painting the exterior of the building sometime in June. Follow our progress on our website. If you would like to help support our project, send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott, VT 05661 or go to the website and click on the giving tab.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.