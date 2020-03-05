We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m., and come as you are, wherever you are on your spiritual journey.
Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Jesus’ time of temptation in the wilderness (Matthew 4:1-11), noting how Jesus always dealt with his temptations by keeping his focus on God and God’s will. Just so, if we keep our focus on Jesus and how we know that Jesus would want us to lead our lives, we, too, can resist the many temptations we face day by day and learn to be “happy in the Lord.” You can view the full sermon on our website: wolcottvtumc.org.
Once again, Lamoille area churches are holding Wednesday noonday Lenten services. The next service will be held at the 2nd Congregational Church in Hyde Park on Wednesday, March 11, at noon. Worship from 12:05 to 12:30 and share a potluck lunch together following the service.
Our annual Maple Sugar Dinner will be at the Wolcott Town Hall on Saturday, March 14, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.; $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and children 5 and under eat for free. Mark your calendars and plan to attend and enjoy familiar casseroles, coleslaw, rolls and doughnuts, along with our famous maple-sugar-on-snow, while helping to support our historic restoration and missions’ funds.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— The Rev. Pat Thompson