On Sunday, the 24th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Mark 12:38-44, in which Jesus contrasts those who gave ostentatiously out of their wealth in order to be recognized and praised by others, with the poor widow, who quietly gave out of her poverty, willing to share everything that she had.
Thorpe reminded us that we are called to give of ourselves out of whatever we have, to love and serve others whether they are deemed worthy or deserving in the eyes of the general population, and we are called to do so quietly and without receiving recognition for what we are doing.
The entire service and message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently holding services live every Sunday at 10a.m., as well as on Zoom. Information and a link to the service can also be found on our website.
Work on the back of the building, insulating and replacing the old clapboards, should begin this week. Watch for updates on the work, and if you are interested in donating to the project, use the giving tab on our website or send a check to PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05680. We are grateful for your continued support of our historic restoration project.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.