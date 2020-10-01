On the 17th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike focused on the passage from Exodus 17:1-7, in which the Hebrew people complain because they are thirsty, and God directs Moses to strike the rock at Horeb and water gushes forth.
Pastor Mike prayed for us to trust that God will take care of us as God took care of the Hebrews. “O, Holy One, we continue to walk through the desert of COVID. Even though we find ourselves in one of the safest places in the country, little illnesses keep popping up to remind us that it still isn't safe to walk out on the water. Keep our faith whole and healthy. Help us to be willing to ask for the strength to reach out and strike the rock. Help us to be like you, to love like you. To trust in you.”
The entire service can be viewed at wolcottvtumc.org.
Internet has now been installed in the Wolcott church building and it is our plan to return to worship in our church building on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. We will still offer worship via zoom, as well. Check the website for details.
Thanks to all of you who supported our first take-out dinner. It was a great success.
If you need the services of a pastor this week, call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
