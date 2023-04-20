This past week we celebrated the second Sunday of Easter, touching upon the Scripture from John 20:19-31, in which Thomas had to put his hands in the holes in Jesus’ side before he would believe that Jesus really had risen from the dead. Those who follow, however, believe, based on the testimony of those who did meet the resurrected Jesus or, more importantly, through our experience with the Holy Spirit, Jesus’ presence with us following his resurrection.
Though we have not seen God with our own eyes in the person of Jesus, we can know God through our experience with the Holy Spirit. And Peter tells us in 1 Peter 1: 3-9, though this does not keep us safe from any suffering in this life, it does promise us an “indescribable and glorious joy and the outcome of your faith, the salvation of your souls.”
