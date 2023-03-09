Last Sunday using the words of Dr. Derek Weber, United Methodist Church discipleship resources, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Genesis 12: 1-4a when God tells Abram to get up and leave everything familiar behind to go to a country that God would eventually show him, promising that if Abram followed God’s direction, his life would be blessed, and he would be a blessing to others.
And, on faith alone, Abram went. In John 3:1-17, Nicodemus, a Pharisee, went by cover of night to meet with Jesus to try to find out more about this new rabbi on the scene. Jesus told him that he must open his heart and mind and be born again — to let go of the need to control everything around him and to go the new place where God was calling and be who God is calling him to be. We, too, need to do that, as well.
