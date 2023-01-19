On Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Paul’s Letters to the Church at Corinth where he identified love as the primary factor which unites all people around the world who call themselves Christian. “Indeed, Paul will write that the greatest of all Christian gifts is indeed love.”
Despite this universal emphasis by Christians on the importance of living out God’s love, however, there is now and there has been historically, great rifts in the Christian church. As we celebrate Martin Luther King Day, we remember how King addressed the rift caused by racism — as some, even Christians, believe that they are better than others, because of the color of their skin.
Today, many people are denied God’s grace and love because of their sexual identity. “Help us to bring your grace to all, help us to resist the call to be judgmental, the call to develop new racisms. Help us to treat each other with respect, to treat each other as equals, to treat each other with the knowledge that we all bring our own gifts to your table.”
View the entire service and message at wolcottvtumc.org. In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, text or call the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
