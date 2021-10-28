On Sunday, the 22nd Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on Scripture from Job 42:1-8, 10-17, the conclusion of Job’s issues with God, and Mark 10:46-52, the healing of Blind Bartimaeus. This was the final chapter in Job’s story when God restored Job’s fortunes after Job had remained faithful to God throughout all his trials, reminding us that God will remain faithful to us throughout all our trials as well, if we continue to have faith.
In Mark, Bartimaeus’ sight is restored after he reaches out to Jesus. God will bring healing to us, as well, though sometimes it is through his servants to whom God has given his wisdom — if we are open to hearing the ways in which God speaks to us.
The entire service and message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently holding services live every Sunday at the church, as well as on Zoom. Information and a link to the service can also be found on our website.
Due to the uncertainty of the weather and issues with the lift, the exterior painting of the church is currently on hold.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact the pastor at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.