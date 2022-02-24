This past Sunday pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the Gospel from Luke 6:27-38 where Jesus tells us that we must learn to love our enemies, do good to those who hate us, bless those who curse us, pray for those who mistreat us, give without expectation of receiving in return and to judge not, so that we will not be judged.
Words that seem almost impossible to live out. Yet, Jesus says that when we learn to do this, our rewards will be more than we can count.
Thorpe gave examples of how this has played out for him when he has been teaching skiing. “Lord, help us to meet our challenges with the love and joy that Luke reminds us is ours to share and return to others. We have no way of knowing what they bring to us each day, but we know we have the choice to simply love them and help them to enjoy their day.”
The entire service message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We will resume live worship in March. Ash Wednesday service will be held on March 2 at 6 p.m. Find a Zoom link to our services on our website.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, call 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
