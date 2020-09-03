On the 13th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike began by recounting the story of Moses in contemporary terms, leading up to Moses receiving the Ten Commandments. He then discussed the passage in Romans 12:1-9 in which Paul talks about how we are to lead our lives and live with each other, based upon what Jesus taught us.
Pastor Mike concluded, “We are encouraged to love as God loves, love as Jesus loved us, love strangers as we love each other. It is only through demonstrating and sharing this love that we come to God’s kingdom and only through demonstrating and sharing this love to others that we present others with the opportunity to do the same, the opportunity to share in God’s grace.”
The entire service and Pastor Mike’s message can be viewed on our website at wolcottvtumc.org.
Next week, Sept. 6, live worship will be held at Binghamville and on Zoom, which can be accessed on our website.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, we will be holding a take-out only dinner at the Wolcott Town Hall from 4:30-5:30 p.m., including ham, baked beans, hash browned casserole, coleslaw, roll and cake. Cost will be $12 for adults, $6 ages 6-12, and ages five and under eat free.
Proceeds will be divided between Capstone’s Fuel Your Neighbor Fund and WUMC’s Historic Restoration Fund.
If you need the services of a pastor this week, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Pat Thompson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.