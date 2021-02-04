On Sunday Pastor Mike focused on the passage from the Gospel of Mark, Chapter 1:21-28, when Jesus went into the synagogue and began to preach with great authority, astonishing his listeners. Then, he was accosted by a man possessed by a demon.
“What have you to do with us, Jesus of Nazareth?” And Jesus cast out that demon, just as Jesus will help us to cast out our demons whatever they may be — everything from mental or emotional issues to white privilege and racism — so that we can help each other do the same.
View the entire message on our website, wolcottvtumc.org.
The Everybody Eats food distribution program has been approved for at least the next two to three months. Therefore, we will be continuing our weekly distribution on Friday afternoons from 3:30-5 p.m. until further notice.
This is a way to support both local restaurants who prepare the meals and those who may be experiencing food insecurity due to the pandemic. Come and check us out. For more information, call or email Rev. Pat Thompson, 888-2185, pajt8817@aol.com.
If you need the services of a pastor, you may call Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
