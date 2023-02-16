Last Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passages from 1 Corinthians 3:1-9 and Matthew 5:21-33. In these passages Paul and Jesus strongly urge us to open our hearts to God and live according to God’s law of love.

As difficult as that is for us a lot of the time, it is only when we do so that we will be able to live in harmony with one another and eventually find peace and prosperity in our lives. Read the pastor’s message along with the entire service at wolcottvtumc.org.

