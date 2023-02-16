Last Sunday, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the passages from 1 Corinthians 3:1-9 and Matthew 5:21-33. In these passages Paul and Jesus strongly urge us to open our hearts to God and live according to God’s law of love.
As difficult as that is for us a lot of the time, it is only when we do so that we will be able to live in harmony with one another and eventually find peace and prosperity in our lives. Read the pastor’s message along with the entire service at wolcottvtumc.org.
Everyone is invited to a Black History Month event at the church on Friday, Feb. 24, at 6:30 p.m. to continue to celebrate and share the story of our founding pastor, Rev. George S. Brown, the only Black pastor known to have organized a white United Methodist church in the United States. Come and learn more about this unique piece of Wolcott’s history. Light refreshments will be served.
In January, a vinyl plank floor was installed throughout the ground floor of our church building, and we are now opening our fellowship hall and kitchen to those in the community who need a place to meet at no charge. If you are interested in learning more, contact the Rev. Pat Thompson at 802-888-2185 or pajt8817@aol.com
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, text or call Thorpe at 802-355-9574.
