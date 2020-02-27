We invite you to join us for worship at 9 a.m., and come as you are, wherever you are on your spiritual journey.
Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the scripture from Matthew 17:1-9, in which Jesus is transfigured before his disciples on top of the mountain and God acknowledges Jesus as the beloved son, commanding them to “listen to him.”
Pastor Mike encouraged each of us to take the time to be quiet and to learn how listen for the voice of God in our own lives, that we might know God’s will for us. You can view the full sermon on our website: wolcottvtumc.org.
Once again, the Lamoille Area churches will be holding Wednesday noonday Lenten services. The next service will be held at the 2nd Congregational Church in Hyde Park on Wednesday, March 11, at noon. Worship from 12:05 to 12:30 and share a potluck lunch together following the service.
Our annual maple sugar dinner will be held at the Wolcott Town Hall on Saturday, March 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. It is $10/adult; $5 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and under are free. Mark your calendars and plan to attend and enjoy familiar casseroles, coleslaw, rolls and homemade doughnuts, along with our famous maple-sugar-on-snow, while helping to support our historic restoration fund and missions’ fund.
If you need the services of a pastor, call/text Pastor Mike at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson