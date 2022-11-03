On Sunday Pastor Mike Thorpe began by focusing on the passage from Luke 20:27-38 in which the Sadducees attempt to trip up Jesus’ knowledge of the Scriptures when they ask him about the seven brothers who marry the same woman because each brother dies before the next without having any children.
They want to know whose wife this woman will be in the resurrection. Jesus rather gently answers that this will not be a problem because God is the God of the living and not the dead, and there will be no marriage in the resurrection.
He then addressed the passage in Thessalonians 2:1-5, 13-17, in which Paul addresses how we live out God’s will for us. Because God has given us free will, this sometimes causes us problems.
The entire service is available at wolcottvtumc.org.
Now that the historic restoration project is nearing completion, we are making space in the church building available for events such as meetings, birthday parties, showers, concerts or other needs. Call Rev. Pat Thompson at 802-888-2185 or email pajt8817@aol.com for further information. For the services of a pastor, call Thorpe at 802-355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
