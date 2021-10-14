On Sunday, the 20th Sunday of Pentecost, Pastor Mike Thorpe focused on the Scripture from Job 23:1-9, 17-17 in which Job searches for God to lay his case before God. Though he is unable to find God to defend himself, Job also realizes that God has kept the deepest darkness from overtaking him.
Thorpe reminded us that even during our suffering, not suffering which God sends us but which sometimes comes because of our own decisions and sometimes just happens as a part of life, God always remains faithful and continues to love us, calling on us to do the same — to love God and each other even more. The entire service and pastor’s message can be found at wolcottvtumc.org.
We are currently holding services live every Sunday at the church as well as on Zoom. Information and a link to the service can be found on our website.
It is the current plan for the exterior painting of the church to take place on Oct. 14 and 15. If you would like to donate to our historic restoration fund, you may send a check to WUMC, PO Box 94, Wolcott VT 05680 or click on the giving tab online.
In the meantime, if you need the services of a pastor, you may contact the pastor at 355-9574.
— Rev. Pat Thompson
